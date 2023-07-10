The Cumberland County Republican Party awarded three students with the 2023 Carol Conway Memorial Scholarship.
Linda Bottoms, scholarship chair, said the recipients are all graduating seniors and residents of Cumberland County. They are:
Elijah T. Vandever from Phoenix High School, son of Tim and Sara Vandever and Kristy and Dean Spigner. He is already enrolled in Roane State Community College and will soon apply to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he will pursue marketing.
Abby Houston from Cumberland County High School, daughter of Brian and Amy Houston. She has been accepted at Tennessee Tech University, where she will study health-science-based biology.
Hayden Cox from Stone Memorial High School, son of Link and Karen Cox. Although he has not yet elected a major, he has maintained a GPA of 4.24, graduating with honors, and has already taken college-level classes.
To be considered for the scholarship, each candidate was required to write a biographical statement that included their involvement with The Young Republicans and/or the Republican Party.
That essay was an integral part of the selection process used by the Scholarship Committee of the Cumberland County Republican Party.
All three scholarship recipients were honored at the annual Reagan Day Dinner held June 4, at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.