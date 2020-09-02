The House of Hope would like to congratulate the 2020 Hope Manning Memorial Scholarship recipients — Samantha Amsden, Alley Abram, Emily Green and Sydney Heddleston.
Each recipient is awarded $1,000 to assist in continuing education after graduation. The scholarship may be used for basic expenses students incur such as gas, transportation, books, supplies or tuition. If the recipient continues their education, they are eligible for a second $1,000 to help with those expenses again. The Hope Manning Scholarship hopes to remove some barriers so the student can concentrate on their studies and secure their future with a career or vocation.
The Hope Manning Scholarship was created in honor of Hope Manning, a child who lost her life at age 5 as a result of child abuse in 2002. In her memory, scholarships are awarded to a few high school seniors in Cumberland County. Each applicant submits an essay about themselves and any hardships they have faced and why continuing their education is so important and the difference they want to make.
This scholarship is funded by donations from customers at the Threads of Hope Thrift Store as well as donations through the House of Hope for this scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.