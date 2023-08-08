This June, 17 Cumberland County students were selected as recipients of the United Fund’s Scott Miller Bond annual scholarship.
The award was established by Glenda and Randy Bond after the passing of their son, Scott Miller Bond, with support from family and friends. Scott’s infectious belly laugh and his love for pranks is remembered fondly by his loved ones. On Thanksgiving Day 2021, Scott passed away after a brief illness. He was 43 years old.
Glenda said, “Despite, or maybe because of, Scott’s challenges, he inspired many.”
Scott needed lots of encouragement throughout his life, she said, and he reminded Glenda how much everyone needs encouragement. The scholarship was established in Scott’s member to continue to encourage others in the community.
This year, 45 students applied. Nine graduating high school students and eight non-traditional students were selected for the award to support their continued education. Recipients are Miranda Andreasen, Maddison Barnwell, Shelbi Brewer, Kerri Cain, Elsey Doris, Lillian Hajny, Kallie Hale, Cali LeCureux, Trinity McGlaun, Haley Parsons, Mackenzie Ryan, Brendyn Sands, Olivia Smith, Sophia Sojka, Kylie Tanner, Elizabeth Velong and Courtney Watson.
United Fund and the Bond family aspire to continue providing the scholarship for many more years to come, and endorses students to apply again next year. Check out Cumberland County United Fund on social media and their website www.cumberlandunitedfund.org for more photos and information.
