Monday – Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce with garlic toast, baked chicken nuggets, peanut butter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, green peas, mashed potatoes, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut apple wedges, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Homemade beef and cheese nachos, pepperoni, sausage or cheese “Smart Pizza,” peanut butter and jelly pockets, breaded chicken wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tator tots, refried beans, fresh cut veggie medley with cucumbers or veggie juice. Choice of one: Buddy Fruit Orchard Apple, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Hot dog, chili cheese waffle fries, homemade chili, peanut butter and jelly pockets, turkey club wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Broccoli and cauliflower, waffle fries, fresh carrot and celery sticks or veggie juice. Choice of one: Frozen blueberry bowls, grapes, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Thursday – Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges, steamed corn or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, fresh cut cantaloupe, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Friday – Choice of one: Homemade roast and gravy, breaded chicken tenders with yeast roll, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, sweet potato casserole, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
