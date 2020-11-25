Monday — Virtual schooling
Tuesday — Virtual schooling
Wednesday — Virtual schooling
Thursday — Stuffed crust pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with steamed corn, curly fries, unsweetened applesauce (regular and strawberry), 100% fruit juice, milk
Friday — Breaded chicken sandwich, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with emoticon potatoes, manager’s choice fruit, 100% fruit juice, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
