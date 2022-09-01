Monday — No school.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic and cheese biscuit, chicken fries, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Peas and carrots, creamy mashed potatoes or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Peaches, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Hot dog, chili cheese waffle fries, chili with beans and Saltine crackers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap with baked chips or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Waffle fries, carrot and celery sticks, homemade cole slaw or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwiches, Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwich, fajita chicken wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Blueberries with whipped topping or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Pillsbury Pull-Aparts, chicken tenders with homemade yeast roll, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chef salad or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Creamy mashed potatoes, fresh green beans or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Pears or fresh whole fruit.
