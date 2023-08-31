Monday — Labor Day — no school.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic cheddar biscuit, chicken zoo nuggets, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets or Lunchables. Choice of two: Green peas and carrots, mashed potatoes or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Hotdog, chili cheese tator tots, chili with crackers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, turkey club wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tator tots, fresh carrots and celery sticks, cole slaw or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Shrimp poppers, Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Dole fruit juice gels or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Breaded cheese pizza sticks, breaded chicken tenders, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Mashed potatoes, fresh cut veggie medley or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh whole fruit.
