Monday — Breaded chicken tenders, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with mashed potatoes, fresh apple slices, milk
Tuesday — Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with fresh steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, manager’s choice fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday — Homemade beef and cheese nachos with homemade cheese sauce, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with refried beans, veggie juice slush, fresh cut watermelon slices, milk
Thursday — Stuffed crust pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with steamed corn, unsweetened applesauce, milk
Friday — Breaded chicken sandwich on bun, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with emoticon potatoes, manager’s choice fresh fruit, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.