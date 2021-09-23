Monday — Choice of one: homemade spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast, baked whole grain zoo nuggets, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: fresh-cut broccoli, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: sliced peaches, fresh-cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: homemade beef and cheese nachos and tacos, pepperoni and cheese pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with whole grain goldfish crackers and string cheese, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: tator tots, refried beans, fresh-cut vegetable medley or veggie juice. Choice of one: applesauce, fresh-cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: hotdog, chili-cheese waffle fries, homemade chili with saltine crackers, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with grahams, turkey club wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: waffle fries, fresh carrot and celery sticks, corn nuggets or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh-cut cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s Pizza Dippers, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Cheez Its and string cheese, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: tossed garden salad, potato wedges, steamed corn and veggie juice. Choice of one: Unicorn Color Craz frozen blueberry bowls, fresh-cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Pillsbury cheesy Italian pull-aparts, breaded chicken tenders and homemade yeast roll, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: mashed potatoes, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: sliced pears, homemade cinnamon apples or fresh whole fruit.
