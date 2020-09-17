Monday — Mini corn dogs, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with veggie juice smoothie, fresh baby carrots, apple slices, milk
Tuesday — Lasagna with garlic yeast rolls, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with green beans, tossed salad cup, grapes, milk
Wednesday — Pulled pork sandwich, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with seasoned fresh baked potatoes, fresh cut orange wedges, milk
Thursday — 4x6 pepperoni smart pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with emoticons, unsweetened applesauce, milk
Friday — 100% beef bacon cheeseburgers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with potato wedges, fresh cut cantaloupe, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
