Monday — Choice of one: Homemade macaroni and cheese, popcorn whole grain chicken smackers, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly whole grain pocket with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: garden side salad, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: sliced peaches, fresh-cut apple wedges or whole fresh fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: mini taco quesadillas, mini whole grain corndogs, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly whole grain pocket with Goldfish crackers and string cheese, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: refried beans, fresh cut vegetable medley, tator tots or veggie juice. Choice of one: applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: stuffed-crust pizza, homemade overn-fried chicken breast and drumsticks, homemade yeast rolls, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly whole grain pocket with graham shapes, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: homemade potato salad, steamed corn, potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh-cut cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: beef hamburger, whole wheat pepperoni pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly whole grain pocket with Cheez Its and string cheese, chicken salad wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: fresh steamed broccoli, sandwich trimmings, crinkle-cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: grapes, frozen blueberry bowls with Unicorn Color Craz topping or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Teacher In-service; no students.
