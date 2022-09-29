Monday — Choice of one: Fresh made meatball sub, homemade grilled cheese sandwich, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Vegetable soup, curly fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Pears, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade beef soft tacos, garlic French bread pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with pineapple or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries, refried beans, homemade potatoes au gratin. Choice of one: Blueberry slush, kiwi strawberry slush, paradise punch slush, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Mandarin orange chicken, General Tso’s chicken, vegetable fried rice, chow mein noodles, stuffed crust pepperoni or cheese pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap with baked chips or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Vegetable egg roll, tossed garden salad, natural cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Blueberries with whipped topping or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Mini cheese calzones, chicken alfredo with garlic and cheese biscuit, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwich, fajita chicken wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli or crinkle cut fries. Choice of one: Mixed seedless grapes, Mandarin oranges or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Chicken fries with homemade yeast roll, homemade lasagna, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chef salad or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh green beans, creamy mashed potatoes or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
