Monday – Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce with garlic toast, baked chicken nuggets, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh cut broccoli, green peas or mashed potatoes. Choice of one: Sliced peaches, fresh cut apple slices, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Homemade beef and cheese nachos and tacos, pepperoni or cheese “4x6 Pizza,” peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tater tots, refried beans or fresh cut veggie medley. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges or steamed corn. Choice of one: Frozen blueberry bowls, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Thursday – Choice of one: Pillsbury cheesy Italian pull-aparts, breaded chicken tenders with yeast roll, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Mashed potatoes or steamed green beans. Choice of one: Sliced pears, homemade cinnamon apples, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Friday – Manager’s choice.
