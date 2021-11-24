Monday – Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce with garlic toast, baked chicken zoo nuggets, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh cut broccoli, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Sliced peaches, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Homemade beef and cheese nachos, pepperoni and cheese “4x6 Pizza,” peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets with Goldfish crackers and string cheese, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tator tots, refried beans, fresh cut veggie medley or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Hot dog, chili cheese waffle fries, homemade chili, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets with grahams, turkey club wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Waffle fries, fresh carrot and celery sticks, corn nuggets or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets with Cheez-Its and string cheese, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges, steamed corn or veggie juice. Choice of one: Frozen blueberry bowls, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Friday – Choice of one: Pillsbury cheesy Italian pull-aparts, breaded chicken tenders with yeast roll, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Mashed potatoes, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: Sliced pears, homemade cinnamon apples or fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.