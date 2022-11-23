Monday — Choice of one: Homemade mac and cheese, popcorn chicken, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Steamed fresh carrots, steamed green peas, creamy mashed potatoes or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Peaches, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Mini taco quesadillas, mini corndogs, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with pineapple or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Refried beans, fresh veggie medley, tator tots or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Unsweetened apple sauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Stuffed crust pepperoni or cheese pizza, homemade fried chicken drumsticks with yeast roll, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, steamed yellow corn, potato wedges or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Hamburger, Alpha round pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwich, chicken salad wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, sandwich trimmings, crinkle cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Mixed seedless grapes, blueberries or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Spicy chicken sandwich, breaded chicken sandwich, mozzarella sticks, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh green beans, natural cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.