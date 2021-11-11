Monday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Tuesday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Wednesday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Thursday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Friday – Choice of one: Homemade turkey and cornbread dressing with gravy or grilled pit smoked ham with homemade yeast rolls. Choice of two: Green beans, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes or steamed corn. Choice of one: Tangerines, whole apples or fruit juice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.