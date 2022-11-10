Monday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Tuesday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Wednesday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Thursday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Friday — Choice of one: Homemade turkey and cornbread dressing with gravy or grilled pit smoked ham with homemade yeast rolls. Choice of two: Green beans, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes or steamed corn. Choice of one: Cuties/clementines, whole apples or fruit juice.
