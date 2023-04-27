Monday – Choice of one: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Carrots, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Mini taco quesadillas, mini corndogs, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, grilled chicken salad with pineapple or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Refried beans, fresh veggie medley, tator tots or veggie juice. Choice of one: Fresh berry cup or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Stuffed crust pepperoni or cheese pizza, homemade oven fried chicken, fresh baked biscuit, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, turkey club wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, steamed corn, potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Flavorburst applesauce or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Choice of one: Hamburger, Alpha round pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, chicken salad wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Broccoli and cheese bites, sandwich trims, crinkle cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups or fresh whole fruit.
Friday – Choice of one: Spicy or plain breaded chicken sandwich, mozzarella sticks, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Green beans, natural cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.