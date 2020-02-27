Monday — Choice of one: Rib patty hoagies with chips, grilled pit smoked ham, homemade yeast rolls, peanut butter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato soup, corn nuggets, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, fresh cut apple wedges, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice
Tuesday — Choice of one: Nardone’s pepperoni personal pizza, homemade chicken and dumplings, cornbread muffins, peanut butter and jelly pockets, breaded chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, green peas or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, homemade Jell-O with fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Homemade chicken alfredo, garlic cheese biscuit, 100% beef hamburger, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade pinto beans, sandwich trimmings, curly fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Thursday — Choice of one: Wild Mike’s cheese pizza dippers, homemade macaroni and cheese, fresh baked cookie, peanut butter and jelly pockets, breaded chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade broccoli and cheese soup, tossed garden salad, baked potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Melons, peaches, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Friday — Choice of one: Tony’s stuffed crust pizza, homemade chili Frito banditos, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh veggie medley, potato emoticons or veggie juice. Choice of one: Pears, oranges, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
