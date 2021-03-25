Monday — Pulled pork sandwich, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with potato salad, baked beans, fresh cut orange wedges, milk
Tuesday — Lasagna with garlic yeast rolls, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with green beans, garden salad cup, sweet potato fries, grapes, milk
Wednesday — Turkey and cornbread dressing with gravy, grilled pit smoked ham with yeast rolls, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; green beans, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, sweet potato casserole, fresh berry cups, milk
Thursday — Manager’s choice
Friday — Good Friday, no school
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
