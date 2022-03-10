Monday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Tuesday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Wednesday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Thursday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Friday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Frances Marie Hiller, 82, of Crossville, passed away Feb. 24, 2022. She was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Crossville, the daughter of Frank and Geneva Bryant Hajny. She worked many years as a hairdresser and was of the Lutheran faith. Frances was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, daughter and …
James Richard Miller Jr., 68, of Crossville, passed away on March 6, 2022, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. Mr. Miller was born on Dec. 23, 1953, in Pleasant Hill, son of the late James R. Miller Sr. and Mattie Mae (Reese) Miller. James worked in golf course maintenance and attend…
Hazel Clydene Page, 78, of Crossville, passed away on March 7, 2022, at Cumberland House. She was born on Sept. 8, 1943, in Crossville, daughter of the late Clyde Kirby and L. Venie (Randolph) Kirby. Hazel was a business owner and of the Christian faith. She is survived by her husband, Buddy…
