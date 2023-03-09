Monday – Choice of one: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Carrots, steamed green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Mini taco quesadillas, baked corndogs, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Refried beans, fresh cut veggie medley, tator tots or veggie juice. Choice of one: Fresh berry cup or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Stuffed crust pizza, homemade fried chicken breast and drumsticks, fresh baked biscuit, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with graham shapes, turkey club wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, steamed corn, potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Flavorburst applesauce or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Manager’s choice.
Friday – Manager’s choice.
