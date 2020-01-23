Monday — Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce with twisted Parmesan breadstick, baked chicken nuggets, peanut-butter-and-jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Fruit cocktail, fresh cut apple wedges, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade beef and cheese nachos, pepperoni or sausage pizza, cheese “smart pizza,” peanut-butter-and-jelly pockets, breaded chicken wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tater tots, refried beans, fresh cut vegetable medley with cucumbers or veggie juice. Choice of one: Kiwi-strawberry slush, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Wednesday — Hot dog, made-to-order chili cheese waffle fries, homemade chili, peanut-butter-and-jelly pockets, turkey club wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Waffle fries, fresh carrot and celery sticks, corn nuggets or veggie juice. Choice of one: Frozen blueberry bowls, grapes, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Thursday — Pulled pork sandwich, pizza dippers, peanut-butter-and-jelly pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed green salad, potato wedges, steamed corn or veggie juice. Choice of one: Juice-packed peaches, fresh cut cantaloupe, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Friday — Homemade roast and gravy, breaded chicken tenders, peanut-butter-and-jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, homemade sweet potato casserole or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh strawberries with kiwi, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
