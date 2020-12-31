Monday — Administration Day; no students
Tuesday — Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with fresh steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, seasoned baked potato, manager’s choice fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday — Homemade beef or chicken and cheese nachos, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with refried beans, veggie juice/slush, potato wedges, manager’s choice fresh fruit, milk
Thursday — Stuffed crust pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with steamed corn, curly fries, unsweetened applesauce cups, milk
Friday — Breaded chicken sandwich with chips, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with veggie soup, veggie juice, manager’s choice fresh fruit, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
