Monday – Choice of one: Meatball subs, buffalo chicken bites, homemade grilled cheese, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade vegetable soup, corn nuggets, curly fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Pears, fresh cut apple wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Ranchero beef tornado, cheesy breadsticks, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with graham shapes, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries, refried beans, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Cool Tropic fruit slush, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday –Choice of one: Homemade lasagna with cheese stuffed breadsticks, thin crust pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with Goldfish crackers and string cheese, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two:Garden salad with green leaf lettuce, natural cut fries, corn or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, frozen blueberry bowls or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Choice of one: Asian chicken day with Mandarin orange and General Tso chicken, vegetable fried rice or chow mein noodles, cheese calzones, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with Cheez-Its and string cheese, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, vegetable egg roll, garden salad, potato emoticons or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, grapes or fresh whole fruit.
Friday – Choice of one: Chicken fries, homemade yeast roll, rib patty sandwich, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh veggie medley, mashed potatoes, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: Homemade cinnamon apples, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.