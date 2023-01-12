Monday — No school.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade beef nachos with corn tortilla chips or Fritos, pepperoni and cheese pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple, turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Curly fries, refried beans, fresh cut broccoli, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Unsweetened apple sauce, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Hotdog with whole-grain bun, chili cheese waffle fries, chili with beans, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap and baked chips, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Tator tots, carrot and celery sticks, homemade cole slaw, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, cantaloupe, fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s Pizza Dippers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, fajita chicken wrap and baked chips, turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Pillsbury Pull-Aparts, chicken tenders with homemade yeast roll, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chef salad, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Creamy mashed potatoes, fresh green beans, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Pears in 100% juice, fresh whole fruit.
