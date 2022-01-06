Monday – Choice of one: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken smackers, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Garden side salad, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Sliced peaches, fresh cut apple wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Mini taco quesadillas, mini corndogs, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Goldfish crackers and string cheese, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Refried beans, fresh cut veggie medley, tator tots or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Stuffed crust pizza, homemade oven fried chicken breast and drumsticks, homemade yeast rolls, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with graham shapes, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, steamed corn, potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Choice of one: Hamburger, boxed pepperoni pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Cheez-Its and string cheese, chicken salad wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, sandwich trims, crinkle cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Grapes, frozen blueberry bowls or fresh whole fruit.
Friday – Choice of one: Breaded chicken sandwich, manager’s choice, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Green beans, straight cut fries, fresh cut veggie medley or veggie juice. Choice of one: Pears in 100% juice, homemade cinnamon apples or fresh whole fruit.
