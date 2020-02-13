Monday — No school.
Tuesday — Rib patty hoagies with chips, grilled pit smoked ham, homemade yeast rolls, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato soup, corn nuggets, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, fresh cut apple wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Homemade Chicken Alfredo with garlic cheddar biscuit, 100% beef hamburger, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade pinto beans, sandwich trimmings, curly fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Wild Mike’s cheese pizza dippers, homemade macaroni and cheese, fresh baked cookie, peanut butter and jelly pockets, breaded chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade broccoli and cheese soup, tossed garden salad, baked potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Grapes, peaches or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Tony’s stuffed crust pizza, homemade four cheese tortellini, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh veggie medley, potato emoticons or veggie juice. Choice of one: Pears, oranges, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.