Monday – Choice of one: Meatball subs, buffalo chicken sticks, homemade grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade vegetable soup, corn nuggets, curly fries or veggie. Choice of one: Pears, fresh cut apple wedges, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Chicken and chili crispitos, breaded cheese sticks, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chicken salad wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries, refried beans, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Homemade lasagna with twisted parmesan breadsticks, corn dogs, peanut butter and jelly pockets, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Roasted parmesan asparagus, garden salad, natural cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, frozen blueberry bowls, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Thursday – Choice of one: General Tso and cherry blossom chicken, vegetable fried rice or chow mein noodles, French bread pepperoni pizza, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, vegetable egg roll, garden salad, potato emoticons or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, grapes, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Friday – Choice of one: Chicken fries, homemade yeast roll, rib patty sandwich, peanut butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh veggie medley, mashed potatoes, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: Homemade cinnamon apples, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
