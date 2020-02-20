Monday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Tuesday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Wednesday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Thursday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Friday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Terrill Ray Jacobs, 57, was born on Sept. 3, 1962, in Tampa, FL, and passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, in Crossville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
O.C. Wood, 82, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Wharton Nursing Home in Pleasant Hill. He was born July 30, 1937, in Crossville, TN, son of Oliver Cleveland Wood and Florence Mae (Pollard) Wood. O.C. worked at Manchester Tank and was of the Baptist faith. He was a lovi…
Lawrence Eugene Albert, 73, of Beavercreek, OH (formerly of Crossville), passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, OH. He was born July 24, 1946, in Spokane, WA, son of the late John Conrad Albert and Winnifred (McFall) Albert. Lawrence proudly served his co…
Everett Braddock, 84, died Feb. 14, 2020, after a long illness. He had a military career as a CW3 and retired to Tennessee in 1983. He is survived by his wife, Malinda; three children; three grandchildren; and two sisters. Services are private and he will be at rest at Woody Cemetery. Please…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.