Monday — Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic and cheese biscuit, zoo chicken nuggets, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Peas and carrots, creamy mashed potatoes, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut apple slices, fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade beef nachos with tortilla chips or Fritos, pepperoni and cheese pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple, turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Curly fries, refried beans, broccoli and cauliflower, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh berry cup, fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Hotdog with whole-grain bun, chili cheese waffle fries, chili with beans and crackers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap and baked chips, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Tator tots, carrot and celery sticks, homemade cole slaw, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups, fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: BBQ rib patty sandwich, Wild Mike’s Pizza Dippers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, fajita chicken wrap and baked chips, turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fruit Jell-O, fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Pillsbury Pull-Aparts, chicken tenders with homemade yeast roll, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chef salad, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Creamy mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups, fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.