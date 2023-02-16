Monday – No school.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly sandwich, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Carrots, steamed green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Stuffed crust pepperoni or cheese pizza, homemade oven fried chicken drumsticks with biscuit, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, turkey club wrap or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, steamed corn, potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Flavorburst applesauce or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Manager’s choice.
Friday – Manager’s choice.
