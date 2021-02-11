Monday — No school

Tuesday — Lasagna with garlic yeast rolls, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with green beans, sweet potato fries, green salad cup, grapes, milk

Wednesday — Pulled pork sandwich, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with homemade potato salad, baked beans, fresh cut orange wedges, milk

Thursday — 4x6 pepperoni smart pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with baked emoticons, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh cut cantaloupe, milk

Friday — 100% beef bacon cheeseburgers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket;  with potato wedges, 100% vegetable juice, unsweetened applesauce, milk

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school. 

