Monday — No school
Tuesday — Lasagna with garlic yeast rolls, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with green beans, sweet potato fries, green salad cup, grapes, milk
Wednesday — Pulled pork sandwich, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with homemade potato salad, baked beans, fresh cut orange wedges, milk
Thursday — 4x6 pepperoni smart pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with baked emoticons, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh cut cantaloupe, milk
Friday — 100% beef bacon cheeseburgers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with potato wedges, 100% vegetable juice, unsweetened applesauce, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.