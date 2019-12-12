William David Melton, 72, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Crossville, son of the late Shirley and Emogene (Hall) Melton. William retired from Purdue Farms and was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by h…
Roy Arthur Samson, 76, of Crossville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was born June 8, 1943, in Flint, MI, son of the late Arthur Samson and Nadine (McComrick) Samson. Roy was a factory worker at General Motors, and served as a factor…
