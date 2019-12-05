Monday — Choice of one: Rib patty hoagies with chips, chicken tenders, homemade yeast rolls, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with graham shapes, grilled chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato soup, corn nuggets, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, fresh cut apple, wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Boxed pizza, homemade beef stew, cornbread muffins, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with goldfish crackers and string cheese, breaded chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, green peas or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, homemade Jell-O with fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Homemade turkey and cornbread dressing with gravy, grilled pit smoked ham, homemade yeast rolls, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with yogurt. Choice of two: Green beans, whole kernel corn, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut pineapple, apple wedges or applesauce.
Thursday — Choice of one: Wild Mike’s cheese pizza dippers, homemade macaroni and cheese, fresh baked cookie, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with Cheez Its and string cheese, breaded chicken salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade broccoli and cheese soup, tossed garden salad, baked potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Grapes, peaches or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Tony’s stuffed crust pizza, homemade chili Frito banditos, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pockets with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh veggie medley, potato emoticons or veggie juice. Choice of one: Pears, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
