Monday — Choice of one: Meatball sub, buffalo chicken bites, grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly pocket or soy and jelly pocket with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Vegetable soup, corn nuggets, curly fries or veggie juice. Choice of one elementary school/choice of two high school: Juice-packed pears, fresh-cut apple wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Ranchero Beef Tornado, cheesy breadsticks, peanut butter and jelly pocket or soy and jelly pocket with graham shapes, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries, refried beans, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one elementary school/choice of two high school: Tropical fruit slush, fresh-cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Lasagna with cheese-stuffed breadstick, thin-crust pizza, turkey club and vegetable wrap with baked or reduced-fat kettle chips, peanut butter and jelly pocket or soy and jelly pocket with Goldfish crackers and reduced-fat string cheese or Lunchables. Choice of two: Garden salad with green leaf lettuce, natural-cut fries, corn or veggie juice. Choice of one elementary school/choice of two high school: Juice-packed peaches, Frozen Unicorn Craze, blueberry bowls or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Friday – Choice of one: Turkey and cornbread dressing with gravy, grilled-pit smoked ham or yeast rolls. Choice of two: Green beans, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes or steamed corn. Choice of one elementary school/choice of two high school: Tangerines, whole apples or fruit juice.
