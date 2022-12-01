Monday — Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic and cheese biscuit, chicken fries, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Peas and carrots, creamy mashed potatoes, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Peaches in 100% juice, fresh cut apple slices, fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade nachos and cheese with corn tortilla chips, Frito walking taco, pepperoni and cheese pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple, turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Curly fries, refried beans, fresh cut broccoli, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Unsweetened apple sauce, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Hot dog with whole-grain bun, chili cheese waffle fries, chili with beans, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap and baked chips, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Tater tots, carrot and celery sticks, homemade cole slaw, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, cantaloupe, fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Friday — Choice of one: Homemade roast with gravy, cornbread dressing, pit smoked ham with yeast roll. Choice of two: Creamy mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, steamed yellow corn, sweet potato casserole. Choice of one: Homemade apples, Cuties/clementines, 100% fruit juice.
