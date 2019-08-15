Monday – Choice of one: Meatball subs, buffalo chicken bites, homemade grilled cheese, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade vegetable soup, corn nuggets, curly fries, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Pears, fresh cut apple wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Chicken and chili crispitos, breaded cheese sticks, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with graham shapes, chicken salad wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries, refried beans, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Homemade lasagna with garlic rolls, corn dogs, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with goldfish crackers and string cheese, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Garden salad, steamed green beans, natural cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, frozen blueberry bowls or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Choice of one: Mandarin orange and cherry blossom chicken, vegetable fried rice or chow mein noodles, French bread pepperoni pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Cheez-Its and string cheese, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, garden salad, potato emoticons or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, grapes or fresh whole fruit.
Friday – Choice of one: Chicken fries, BBQ rib patty sandwich, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh veggie medley, homemade baked beans, mashed potatoes, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Homemade cinnamon apples, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
