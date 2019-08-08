Monday — Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce with garlic toast, baked chicken nuggets, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, green peas, mashed potatoes, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut apple wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade beef and cheese nachos, pepperoni, sausage or cheese “Smart Pizza,” peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Goldfish crackers and string cheese, breaded chicken wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tator tots, refried beans, fresh cut veggie medley or veggie juice. Choice of one: Strawberry applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Hot dog, chili cheese waffle fries, fresh baked cinnamon rolls, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with graham shapes, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, waffle fries, fresh carrot and celery sticks or veggie juice. Choice of one: Frozen blueberry bowls, grapes or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Cheez-Its and string cheese, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed garden salad, potato wedges, steamed corn or veggie juice. Choice of one: Peaches, fresh cut cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Homemade roast and gravy, breaded chicken tenders with yeast roll, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, sweet potato casserole, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.