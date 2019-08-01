Monday – Choice of one: Homemade macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken smackers, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Garden side salad, green peas, mashed potatoes, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Sliced peaches, fresh cut apple wedges or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Mini taco quesadillas, mini corndogs, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Goldfish crackers and string cheese, chicken salad wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Refried beans, fresh cut veggie medley, waffle fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Stuffed crust pizza, homemade oven fried chicken breast and drumsticks, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with graham shapes, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, steamed corn, potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Choice of one: Hamburger, boxed pepperoni pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with Cheez-Its and string cheese, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, sandwich trims, crinkle cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Grapes, frozen blueberry bowls or fresh whole fruit.
Friday – Choice of one: Mini chicken sliders, turkey club, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket with yogurt, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Green beans, fresh cut veggie medley, veggie juice or smoothie cup. Choice of one: Pears in 100% juice, homemade cooked cinnamon apples or fresh whole fruit.
