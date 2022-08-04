Monday — Choice of one: homemade mac & cheese, popcorn chicken, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: tossed garden salad, steamed green peas, creamy mashed potatoes, vegetable juice. Choice of one: peaches, apple slices, fresh whole fruit
Tuesday — Choice of one: mini taco quesadillas, mini corndogs, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, breaded chicken wrap, pizza Lunchable. Choice of two: baked chips, refried beans, fresh veggie medley, Tater Tots, vegetable juice. Choice of one: apple sauce, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza, homemade fried chicken, oven fried drumsticks with yeast roll, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap, turkey and cheese Lunchable. Choice of two: baked chips, homemade potato salad, yellow corn, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, cantaloupe, fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: hamburger, Alpha Round pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chicken salad wrap, turkey and cheese Lunchable; Choice of two: baked chips, steamed broccoli, sandwich trimmings, crinkle-cut fries, vegetable juice. Choice of one: mixed seedless grapes, blueberries with whipped topping.
Friday — Choice of one: spicy chicken sandwich, breaded chicken sandwich, mozzarella sticks, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: green beans, natural-cut fries, vegetable juice. Choice of one: fresh whole fruit, fresh cut fruit.
