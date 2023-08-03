Monday — Choice of one: Fresh made macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken smackers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh carrots, green peas, mashed potatoes or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Taco quesadillas, corn dogs, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Refried beans, steamed sweet corn, Tater Tots or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh berry cup or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Stuffed crust pizza, homemade oven-fried chicken breast and drumsticks with biscuit, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club and vegetable wrap or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, potato wedges or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Flavor Burst applesauce or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Hamburger, boxed pepperoni flatbread pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chicken salad wrap or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, sandwich trims, crinkle-cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Breaded chicken sandwiches, breaded mozzarella sticks, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Straight-cut fries, fresh-cut veggie medley or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh whole fruit.
