Monday — Breaded chicken tenders, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with mashed potatoes, fresh apple slices, milk

Tuesday — Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with steamed broccoli with homemade cheese sauce, fresh fruit (manager’s choice), milk

Wednesday — Beef and cheese nachos with cheese sauce, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with refried beans, veggie juice/slush, fresh cut watermelon slices, milk

Thursday — Stuffed crust pizza,  Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with steamed corn, applesauce, milk

Friday — Breaded chicken sandwich on a bun,  Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket;  with emoticon potatoes, sliced peaches, milk

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school. 

