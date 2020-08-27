Monday — Breaded chicken tenders, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with mashed potatoes, fresh apple slices, milk
Tuesday — Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with steamed broccoli with homemade cheese sauce, fresh fruit (manager’s choice), milk
Wednesday — Beef and cheese nachos with cheese sauce, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with refried beans, veggie juice/slush, fresh cut watermelon slices, milk
Thursday — Stuffed crust pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with steamed corn, applesauce, milk
Friday — Breaded chicken sandwich on a bun, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with emoticon potatoes, sliced peaches, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
