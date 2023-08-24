Monday — Choice of one: Fresh macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken smackers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh carrots, green peas, mashed potatoes or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Taco quesadillas, corndogs, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Salsa cup, refried beans, steamed sweet corn, tator tots or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh berry cup or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Stuffed crust pizza, homemade oven fried chicken breast and drumsticks with biscuits, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, turkey club and vegetable wrap or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Potato salad, potato wedges or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fun flavored applesauce cups or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Hamburger, boxed pepperoni flatbread pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, chicken salad wrap or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, sandwich trims, crinkle cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Breaded chicken sandwiches, breaded mozzarella sticks, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets or assorted Lunchables. Choice of two: Straight cut fries, fresh cut veggie medley or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh whole fruit.
