school lunch menu2.jpg

Monday — Rib patty hoagies, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with green beans, tator tots and applesauce, milk

Tuesday — Beef soft tacos,  Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with Mexicali corn, crinkle cut fries, grapes, milk

Wednesday — Macaroni and Cheese, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with sweet potato fries, apple slices, milk

Thursday — Flatbread pizza,  Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with fresh cut broccoli and cauliflower, fresh cut watermelon, milk

Friday — Popcorn chicken,  Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; mashed potatoes, 100% fruit juice, milk

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school. 

Tags