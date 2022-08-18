Monday — Choice of one: Meatball sub, grilled cheese sandwich, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Vegetable soup, curly fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Pears in 100% juice, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Steak and cheese tornadoes, garlic French bread pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries, refried beans, homemade potatoes au gratin. Choice of one: Blueberry slush, kiwi strawberry slush, paradise punch slush, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Mandarin orange or cherry blossom chicken, vegetable fried rice, chow mein noodles, stuffed crust cheese or pepperoni pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap with baked chips or pizza Lunchable. Choice of two: Vegetable egg roll, tossed garden salad, natural cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Blueberries or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Mini cheese calzones, chicken Alfredo, garlic and cheese biscuit, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, fajita chicken wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli or crinkle cut fries. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, mixed seedless grapes or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Chicken fries with yeast roll, homemade lasagna, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chef salad with garlic cheese croutons or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Creamy mashed potatoes, fresh green beans or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
