Monday — Choice of one: Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce with garlic toast, baked chicken zoo nuggets, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh cut broccoli, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Sliced peaches, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Homemade beef and cheese nachos, pepperoni and cheese pizza, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tater tots, refried beans, fresh cut vegetable medley or veggie juice. Choice of one: Applesauce, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Hotdog, made-to-order chili cheese waffle fries, homemade chili with crackers, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets, turkey club wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Waffle fries, fresh carrot and celery sticks, corn nuggets or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, fresh cut cantaloupe or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s pizza dippers, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Tossed green salad, potato wedges, steamed corn or veggie juice. Choice of one: Frozen blueberry bowls, fresh cut watermelon or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Pilsbury cheesy Italian pull-aparts, breaded chicken tenders, peanut butter or soy butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Mashed potatoes, steamed green beans or veggie juice. Choice of one: Sliced pears, homemade cinnamon apples or fresh whole fruit.
