Monday — Choice of one: homemade spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic and cheese biscuit, zoo chicken nugget, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey and cheese Lunchable. Choice of two: peas and carrots, creamy mashed potatoes, vegetable juice. Choice of one: peaches in 100% juice, fresh cut apple slices, fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: homemade beef soft tacos, homemade nachos and cheese with corn tortilla chips, Frito walking taco, pepperoni and cheese pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple, turkey and cheese Lunchable. Choice of two: Tater Tots, refried beans, fresh cut broccoli, vegetable juice. Choice of one: unsweetended apple sauce, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: hotdog with whole-grain bun, chili cheese waffle fries, made to order chili with beans, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey club wrap and baked chips, pizza Lunchable. Choice of two: waffle fries, carrot and celery sticks, homemade cole slaw, vegetable juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, cantaloupe, fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: pulled pork sandwich, Wild Mike’s Pizza Dippers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, fajita chicken wrap and baked chips, turkey and cheese Lunchable. Choice of two: tossed garden salad, potato wedges, marinara sauce, vegetable juice. Choice of one: blueberries with whipped topping, fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Pillsbury Pull-Aparts, chicken tenders and homemade yeast roll, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, chef salad with garlic cheese croutons, pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: creamy mashed potatoes, fresh green beans, marinara sauce, vegetable juice. Choice of one: pears in 100% juice, fresh whole fruit.
