Monday — Rib patty sub, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with tator tots, green beans, applesauce, milk
Tuesday — Beef or chicken soft tacos, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with Mexicali corn, crinkle cut fries, grapes, milk
Wednesday — Mini cheese calzones, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with sweet potato fries, tossed salad, apple slices, milk
Thursday — Boxed pepperoni pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with fresh cut broccoli and cauliflower, seasoned curly fries, fresh cut cantaloupe, milk
Friday — Popcorn chicken or chicken bites, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with mashed potatoes, green peas, 100% fruit juice, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
