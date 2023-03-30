Monday — Choice of one: Meatball sub, pizza crunchers, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Vegetable soup, curly fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Beef soft tacos, garlic French bread pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly sandwiches, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries, refried beans, homemade potatoes au gratin. Choice of one: Pineapple mango banana smoothie cup, strawberry banana smoothie cup, fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Homemade roast with gravy, cornbread dressing, pit smoked ham with homemade yeast roll. Choice of two: Creamy mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, steamed yellow corn, sweet potato casserole. Choice of one: Fresh berry cup or fruit juice.
Thursday — Manager’s choice.
Friday — No school.
